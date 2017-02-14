Home Indiana Water Rate Increase Possible in Mt Carmel February 14th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The city of Mt. Carmel is considering a rate hike for water customers. The last increase for the Mt. Carmel utility was in 2011.

Officials say the increase is needed to fix the treatment plant and replace water lines. Proposed water rate hikes in the city would begin this year and continue through 2019.

That would begin with a $2.22 increase on city water bills this year, increasing gradually through 2019.

The proposal must be approved by the city council. They meet again on February 28th.

