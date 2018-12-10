Home Indiana Water Rate Increase to Help with Costs of Pipelines December 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A water rate increase will be affecting some people in the Tri-State area. Officials say the water rate increase is necessary to fix the old lines. Bills will go up nearly 19 percent in January.

The money will go toward Evansville’s first ever waterline replacement project. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say this time of the year keeps crews the busiest.

The cold temps can be too much for the 90-year-old water lines to handle. Since these lines run about 600 miles it’s going to take about 40 years to replace them.

The replacement cost for these old pipelines will be more than $100 million. Water rates will continue to increase through 2021 to help pay for this project.

