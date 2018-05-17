Water Problem Affecting 175,000 People

Customers in four Southern Illinois counties are being asked to conserve water. That includes refraining from using it for drinking and cleaning.

The problem started Wednesday night when a 36 inch main in the Rend Lake Water District failed. That affected water service to about 175,000 people in Williamson, Hamilton, Jefferson, and Franklin counties. The problem has caused businesses, including restaurants and hotels, to close until the issue is resolved. It has also forced schools to cancel classes, and it has forced several communities to institute burn bans.

Officials say it could be 3 or 4 days before everything is back to normal.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

