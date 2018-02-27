Water Main Replacement Project Underway In Henderson

A two to three month long project is getting underway in Henderson. Crews are replacing a water main along South Main Street.

Henderson Water Utility crews are working along South Main Street from Drury Lane to Yeaman Avenue. Crews are replacing a six-inch water main and replacing it with a new eight-inch water main.

New equipment will improve water quality and help with fire protection in the area.

There will be temporary road closures for the next couple of months.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This work will be done in two phases. Phase 1 will cover the area between Drury Lane and Hackberry Street, and should be completed in four to six weeks.

Phase 2 will cover the area between Hackberry Street and Yeaman Avenue. This will also take four to six weeks to complete.

If you have any questions or concerns, call Henderson Water Utility at 270-826-2824.

Comments

comments