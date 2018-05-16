Home Indiana Evansville Water Main On Lynch Road Has Been Repaired May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The water main on Lynch Road has been repaired. One westbound lane of Lynch road is open between Highway 41 and Hitch Peters Road. Another westbound lane and two eastbound lanes will remain closed pending railroad restoration.

The repair work is being performed by CSX railroad. The estimated time of complete restoration is around 9AM tomorrow morning, May 17th.

Once CSX have done their work, Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will replace the asphalt that was removed. The asphalt replacement will take a few hours, followed by a few more hours to allow the asphalt to cure.

Once the asphalt cures, one eastbound lane will reopen.

Updates will be posted once more information becomes available.

Comments

comments