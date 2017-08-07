Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Water Main Breaks Could Cause Potential Boil Advisories August 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Officials in Henderson say some recent water main breaks could force them to issue boil advisories. Four streets in town are experiencing water pressure problems because of the breaks.

Those areas include South Main Street from the 1600 Block to Drury Lane, Hackberry Street, Bruce Street and Marshall Drive.

Officials blame an increase in water pressure to compensate for maintenance at the College Tank for the breaks. The College Tank is out of service and will be until the end of the year.

The Henderson Water Utility says customers could see pressure differences or complete loss of water but crews are working to reduce stress on the water main in those areas.

