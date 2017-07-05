Water Main Break Shuts Down Evansville Intersection

A water main break shuts down an Evansville intersection, and forced at least one business to close. The Weinbach and Bellemeade Avenue intersection is closed as crews repair the break.

Evansville Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert via Twitter on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

Nearby Honeymoon Coffeehouse tweeted it is closed Wednesday due to having no water. The page also says that the business could be closed Thursday as well.

Stay with 44News on this developing story.

