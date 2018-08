Home Indiana Water Main Break In Princeton At Stout And Ohio August 26th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Some residents in Princeton may be without water.

Princeton Water Department is repairing a water main leak at Stout and Ohio. It has been reported that some people in this area may be without water.

It is unknown how long it may take to repair this leak. 44News will post updates as they become available to us.

