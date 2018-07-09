Water Main Break In Owensboro

The flooding is cleaned up, but the repairs have only just started.

Homes and businesses in Daviess County don’t have water and crews will likely be out all nigh working to fix the line. The flood occurred on East 4th Street Monday morning.

Officials say Daviess County issued a State of Emergency and Boil Water Order which was also put into place.

Danny Sanders, owner of Sanders Auto Mart says, “The sidewalk was under water when I got out of my car, the water was up to here. I walked into my office and water was about that deep. When I opened the door to the garage, I couldn’t hardly stand the smell. You could see gas and oil and chemicals floating around from all the sewage.”

Officials say it’s still unclear when people should expect to have their water back on. All customers are being asked to conserve any water they have.

Comments

comments