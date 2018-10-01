Home Kentucky Water Main Break Closes I-69 Ramp at Sebree October 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Drivers in Webster County might have to change routes to work and on their way home as well.

The southbound I-69 ramp to Kentucky 56 at Sebree is blocked due to a water main break.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the break washed out dirt on both sides of the ramp at exit 135.

The ramp is currently closed to allow crews to dig out the pipe and make necessary repairs. Officials say the ramp is expected to be closed until 6:00AM on October 2nd.

Beech Grove, Kentucky water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice due to the main break.

The Tyson Hatchery and a few residential customers in McLean County are without water for the duration of the time it takes to complete this repair.

Comments

comments