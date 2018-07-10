Water Lines Repaired In Owensboro

Officials in Owensboro are reporting progress in restoring water to the community.

Crews have repaired the two water mains that broke and left most of the city without water. However, utility officials say there is still a long way to go before things get back to normal. They expect to turn the water back on early this (Tuesday) afternoon, but even after that the boil order will remain in effect.

Officials also say the boil order is only for water people plan to consume. It is not for water used in showers or toilets. Officials also say customers may notice air in their lines today. They say that is normal, and people should just run their water until the air is out.

The water situation means there will be a lot of “closed” signs up in Owensboro again. Both Kentucky Wesleyan College and the Daviess County Clerk’s office have said they will be closed. Other businesses plan to be closed until things get back to normal as well.







Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

