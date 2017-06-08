Home Indiana Water Jugs Filled with Lethal Pesticide Sold in Spencer County June 8th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Some customers in Rockport may have gotten more than what they bargained for. One gallon jugs of lethal pesticide was sold as advertised weed killer.

The Office of Indiana State Chemist says, a flier in the local IGA store was advertising someone selling the weed killer out of their van.

After further investigation, it is believed the weed killer contains paraquat. It’s a federally restricted pesticide that, when ingested can be life threatening. A toxic dose can be less than 1/2 ounce.

To handle this pesticide you have to be licensed and trained.

“It’s alarming, primarily because folks have no clue what’s in it or what potential hazards would be,” said David Scott, Indiana State Chemist pesticide administrator. “Or what the safeguards would be, what kind of protective equipment you’re suppose to wear when you use it.”

It is still unknown how much of the pesticide was sold. If you believe you may have purchased this pesticide, you should call Rockport Police or 800-893-6637

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments