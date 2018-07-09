Home Kentucky Bottled Water in High Demand After Water Main Break July 9th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

At Hometown IGA in Owensboro store manager Rodney Johnson says they sell a pallet or two a day of water. By 4 PM on Monday, Johnson had sold 30 pallets.

It’s the norm for when the water goes out in Owensboro. Folks become concerned about when their water will return to normal so they swing by the local grocery or convience store to pick up some water bottles.

The influx in traffic puts a strain on local managers. How can they keep their shelves stocked to serve the local population?

It takes a lot of calls and a little patience. After calling regional IGAs, Johnson was able to ship in a truck full of water from Bowling Green.

With numerous bottles of water available Johnson was committed to his customers. He went over the intercom to let the shoppers know he would be getting cheaper water later in the evening.

With the shortage of bottled water comes fears of price gouging. If you see price gouged water you’re asked to report it to the state Attorney General’s Office at http://ag.ky.gov or 1-888-432-9257.

Comments

comments