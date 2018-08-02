Home Indiana Evansville Water Heater Stolen From Habitat Home Building Site August 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating a burglary at a Habitat for Humanity home.

Officers say a witness arrived at the build site on Third Avenue and reported seeing someone in a closet where a water heater was being installed.

He said he didn’t think much of it until he noticed things had been moved.

When the witness checked the closet again he said the man was gone and so was the water heater.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evansville police.

