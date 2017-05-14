Water Disinfectant Changes Beginning Monday

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is reminding customers it will be temporarily changing the disinfectant used in the water treatment process starting Monday.

This will last through June 19TH. Instead of using Chloramine, the utility company will use free Chlorine, which is slightly stronger, to remove bacteria and viruses in the water.

EWSU reports this is standard practice but customers may notice a change in water smell and taste. This is just the first of two such changes.

The second switch will happen again in August.

