Home Kentucky Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Parts of Ohio County June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A water boil advisory has been lifted for parts of Ohio County, Kentucky. The precautionary advisory was lifted Thursday around 8:50 a.m.

The boil advisory was in place due to an eight inch water line breaking on Highland Drive in the McHenry area on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

The boil advisory was in place for the areas north and south of Highway 62 in McHenry.

Officials had to take samples of the water and test it before lifting the boil advisory.

Comments

comments