Home Indiana Water Boil Advisory is Lifted for the City of Jasper July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The water boil advisory is lifted for the city of Jasper. This advisory was issued on Thursday, July 6th for 15th street between Greene and Royal Streets in Jasper. It was issued after a water line broke.

The line was replaced Friday, but a boil advisory was issued.

Customers in the affected area no longer need to boil their water.

Comments

comments