Water Boil Advisory Issued For Parts Of Mt. Vernon

Some customers in Mt. Vernon will be under a precautionary boil advisory. A contractor hit a water line just north of the railroad tracks, near Tile Factory Road.

Customers who live from the railroad tracks going north on Harriet Street (east side) to Selbert Lane (all south of Seibert Lane) and going east on Seibert Lane to Leonard Road, and going south on Leonard Road will be impacted by the boil advisory.

You should boil water for at least five minutes before using or consuming it.

The water boil advisory will be in place until at least May 2nd.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments