Watching And Waiting For Severe Weather

Good Evening,

In their latest Convective Outlook, the Storm Prediction Center of America, while reducing its overall reach, maintained its Moderate Risk for a good portion of the Tri-State for the evening ahead.

It’s been a quiet, hot and muggy day thus far. All the ingredients are there, so where are these storms? Well, for the first time today, there actually seems to be agreement between model data and it’s suggesting that we’re not out of the woods quite yet.

The latest model runs of the NAM and HRRR (two of the models we use) are finally indicating that a broken line of what may end up being supercell thunderstorms will begin to develop between 6:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. along or just north of the Ohio River before intensifying and making their way southward into Western Kentucky.



The primary threat from these convective thunderstorms will likely be damaging large hail initially, before the gel into a defined line as they travel southward. Once they form a defined line, the damaging wind threat will increase. The last of this line should exit our southernmost counties right around 10:00 P.M. Once those subside, any real risk of potentially Severe Weather will have exited the Tri-State.

