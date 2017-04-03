Watch Party Set for Former UE Star’s MLB Debut

A former University of Evansville baseball player will make his Major League Baseball debut Friday. There will be a watch party for former UE pitcher Kyle Freeland, who is making his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies Friday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. in their home opener.

The Purple Aces athletic department will commemorate his start on Friday at Buffalo Wild Wings on North Green River Road. Members of the athletic department will be on hand to mingle with fans and enjoy Freeland’s first MLB start. Anyone who participates in the watch party will receive a wristband for free admission to Friday’s UE baseball game against Indiana State at Braun Stadium. The Aces and Sycamores will being their series opener at 6 p.m.

If you attend the watch party, you are asked to mentioin “Home Town D”. By doing so, 10% of your total bill will benefit UE. The donation will go to the Purple Aces SAAC and is used for various community service projects such as Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity and Project Linus.

As a junior, Kyle Freeland led the Aces to their second-ever MVC regular season crown. He picked up 10 victories in the process while posting a 1.62 ERA over 94.2 innings of work, including four complete games and six outings that featured 10-or-more strikeouts. His 122 punch outs and 13.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio that season ranked second in the nation.

Freeland was selected eighth overall by the Rockies. After spending the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Grand Junction Rockies, Asheville Tourists and Modesto Nuts, Freeland emerged as a hot prospect in the Arizona Fall League with the Salt River Rafters.

For more information, visit GoPurpleAces.

