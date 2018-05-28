Watch Out For Memorial Day Scams

Memorial Day is a day most honor veterans, but it has become a day many take advantage of them.

The Better Business Bureau says it sees scams aimed at veterans pop up around holiday such as this one. Some of the top scams it sees are people offering low interest loans to veterans, expect the veterans usually end up paying for loans they never get. Another frequent scam is when somebody calls a veteran to tell them a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they did not show up for jury duty. The caller will then tell the veteran they can take car of the issue if the veteran will just provide their social security number. Experts say no one should give their social security number to a stranger, especially over the phone.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments