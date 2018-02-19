Watch Out! Flooding Causes Deer Commotion

Snow melt, rain here and up river, has left the Twin Bridges area flooded. This has left flooded roads closed. The influx of water has also caused at least one more problem, deer are now on the move.

Normally deer have plenty of room to roam, but now that the flood plains are actually flooded: the deer are finding themselves homeless.

With water levels rising around them, the Henderson and Evansville deer are looking for high ground. When the deer feel threatened they often times just start to run and look for high ground. This means sometimes they run across U.S. 41 near the Audobon Park, Twin Bridges area.

Keith Todd, public information officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinent, says about 40,000 cars drive through the area every single day. Todd says that with all the cars going through the area it becomes very dangerous when deer try to cross.

The problem isn’t going away anytime soon. With more rain on the way, it’s expected deer will continue to be active on the road for about a month. Todd says the deer are most active around dusk.

Comments

comments