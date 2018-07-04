Watch 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final on a Giant Screen!

The Tri-State has caught World Cup Fever!

Looking for a place to watch the Final match on a giant screen?

I know where you can do that…

“Join us in the Newburgh Town Hall parking lot (23 W Jennings St in downtown Newburgh, parking lot is on the river side of the building) at 10:00am on Sunday, July 15 for a free community viewing party of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ final! Come watch the final with the crowd in HD on a 12ft LED screen.

Food, drinks and beer will be available for purchase from The Pizza Revolution.

Bring your own chairs to sit in the parking lot and enjoy the game.”

Find the link to the Facebook event here.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments