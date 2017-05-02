44News | Evansville, IN

Washington’s Cody Zeller to Graduate from IU Friday

Washington’s Cody Zeller to Graduate from IU Friday

May 2nd, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Catch Sports Director JoJo Gentry’s interview with Zeller tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

 

Washington native Cody Zeller will graduate from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business on Friday.

The 24-year-old left Bloomington after playing under Tom Crean for two seasons to play in the NBA. He’s played for Charlotte since 2013.

Now, Zeller will finish what he started – his degree. He graduated from Washington High School with one A-minus and a 3.98 GPA, according to former IU head coach Tom Crean.

“Not only was he a great athlete, not only was Cody well raised, he was well coached,” Crean told 44Sports. “The bottom line is he had a seriousness about him academically.”

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.