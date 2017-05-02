Washington’s Cody Zeller to Graduate from IU Friday

Catch Sports Director JoJo Gentry’s interview with Zeller tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

Washington native Cody Zeller will graduate from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business on Friday.

The 24-year-old left Bloomington after playing under Tom Crean for two seasons to play in the NBA. He’s played for Charlotte since 2013.

Now, Zeller will finish what he started – his degree. He graduated from Washington High School with one A-minus and a 3.98 GPA, according to former IU head coach Tom Crean.

“Not only was he a great athlete, not only was Cody well raised, he was well coached,” Crean told 44Sports. “The bottom line is he had a seriousness about him academically.”

