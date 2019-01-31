Washington Man Facing Manslaughter, Aggravated Battery Charges

Washington police arrested a man in connection to a murder case from earlier this month.

41-year-old Chad Harrington of Washington was arrested Thursday after authorities filed a warrant for his arrest.

30-year-old Bambi Cannon unresponsive by Washington police. She was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where she later died.

Authorities launched an investigation which led to the eventual arrest of Harrington.

Harrington is facing aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter charges.

He is lodged in the Daviess County Security Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

