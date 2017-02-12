44News | Evansville, IN

Washington Man Arrested after Driving the Wrong Way

February 12th, 2017 Indiana

In Pike County, a man is arrested after driving the wrong way on I-69.

This happening Saturday night when officers received calls of a driver traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes on I-69.

The driver was then seen driving North in the Northbound lanes before being stopped at State Road 61.

43-year-old Jason Jones of Washington refused to exit his vehicle and had to be removed. After searching the vehicle officers found three bottles of Methadone.

Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

He is currently being held in the Pike County Jail.

 

 

 

 

