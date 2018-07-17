Home Indiana Washington Man Arrested After Fighting Officers July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper police have arrested a suspect became aggressive towards them while being taken into custody.

Officers were responding to reports of a man looking into vehicles at the south side McDonalds in Washington. They then came into contact with 33 year old Michael Weathers.

They say he was uncooperative while they conducted an investigation.

Officers say he threatened to fight them and made aggressive movements towards them. While being taken into custody, Weathers became combative. A Taser was used on him and he was taken into custody.

He currently faces the charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.

Weathers is lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

