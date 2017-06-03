Washington Man Accused of Fatal Shooting

A Washington, Indiana man is in jail, accused of fatally shooting another in southern Daviess County. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 67-year-old David Duncan was found dead Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home at County Road 350 West and 475 South in Veale Township. 54-year-old Mark Jones was arrested for voluntary manslaughter.

Jones is being held in the Daviess County jail without bond pending a hearing before a judge. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

