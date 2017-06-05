Home Indiana Washington, Indiana Man Faces Murder Charges in Shooting Death June 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have upgraded the charges a Washington, Indiana man is facing from voluntary manslaughter to murder. 54-year-old Mark Jones is accused of shooting 67-year-old David Duncan. The shooting happened Friday afternoon just before 2:30 at a home south of Washington.

Authorities say Duncan was shot during an argument after Duncan went to Jones’ home to pick up his things. That’s when Jones reportedly shot him. When deputies arrived they found Duncan shot in the chest and abdomen.

According to our CBS affiliate WTHI-TV, the Daviess County Coroner reported the cause of death was a gunshot wound and has been ruled as homicide.

Troopers say Jones admitted to shooting David Duncan. Jones is being held on a $1 million cash bond in the Daviess County Jail.

