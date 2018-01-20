Home Indiana Washington, Indiana Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Single Car Crash January 20th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

A Washington, Indiana man is arrested on multiple charges after driving his car off the roadway.

The single vehicle accident happened on County Road 500 East just South of County Road 600 South.

An Indiana State Police Trooper says when he arrived he saw Rhett Truelove and two other people walking away from the car. He says a woman had a large deep cut above her eye and was bleeding down her face.

When questioning Truelove about the crash, he became uncooperative. The trooper says he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Truelove.

Through the investigation it was determined, Truelove was the driver of the car that crashed and was intoxicated.

Troopers also found meth, and items commonly associated with the drug.

Truelove is being held in the Daviess County Jail on several charges including operating while intoxicated, possession of meth, and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

