Washington, Indiana City Leaders Say No To Needle Exchange Program

City Leaders Say No To Needle Exchange Program June 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor

City leaders in Washington, Indiana are saying no to a needle exchange program. The Washington Times-Herald reports the city will not allow them for at least two years.

The program usually allows drug users to exchange dirty needles with clean ones to help cut down on the spread of diseases.

The Daviess County Health Department and other county officials have already pledged support for not having a needle exchange.

If the council should ever see a need for the needle exchange program the decision can be reversed.

