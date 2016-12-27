Home Indiana Washington Hoping to Replace Aging Fire Station December 27th, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

A $500,000 grant could help build a new fire station on the north side of Washington, Indiana.

Depicted above is a drawing of what the building might look like. The plan is to replace the aging fire house on Bedford Road, officials say it’s literally falling apart. The township is trying to get a grant for the project from the office of community and rural affairs.

Officials say the plan is to tear down the current station on Bedford and to replace it with a new steel building. They hope to get the demolition done and put up the new fire station up in just one summer.

Comments

comments