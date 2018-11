The Washington Hatchets hosted Barr-Reeve to start the season, but were not able to pick up a victory.

Nearly 5,000 fans packed the Hatchet House Wednesday night, but for the seventh straight season, the Vikings came out on top.

Barr-Reeve defeated WHS 60-49.

Next up for the Hatchets is a road game against North Daviess.

Tipoff is Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

