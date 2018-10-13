Washington Boys Soccer Wins Regional, Knocks off Defending Champs

The Washington boys soccer team may have entered Saturday evening’s matchup with Memorial as the higher ranked team, but the Tigers had the advantage of being the two-time 2A defending state champions.

However, that experience was not enough as the Tigers fall 1-0 in a hard-fought Heritage Hills Regional Championship game.

Memorial advanced to the final after downing Greencastle 8-0, but could not find the scoreboard against the Hatchets.

After wins against North Harrison and the aforementioned Tigers, Washington now takes its talents to either Evansville North or Seymour High School Saturday where the Hatchets face Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.

