Home Indiana Evansville Washington Avenue At Highway 41 Closed In Evansville Due To Accident May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Washington Avenue is close at Highway 41 in Evansville.

This is due to an accident on Highway 41 South Bound.

Drivers need to avoid this area as much as possible.

UPDATE: Washington Avenue is now open.

Comments

comments