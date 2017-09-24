Home Indiana Evansville Warrick Ruined Hosts Public Meeting To Address Egg Laying Facility September 24th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Warrick County residents had a chance to discuss the implications involving the proposed egg laying facility. The public meeting was held Sunday to address the harmful environmental issues that could potentially arise if implemented.

After Prime Foods addressed the proposal, many residents have voiced their concerns by speaking up in WarrickRuined meetings.

The President of “Don’t Waste Arizona,” Stephen Brittle, made an appearance at the meeting, stating that he is confident in enforcing change.

Brittle said, “The EPA has been hiding under their desks collectively, they are guilty of gross negligence.” Growing concerns of potential health risks among the community was expressed by various residents including Yvone Lauren of Warrick County.

Lauren implied, “I would encourage people who are anti CAFO to buy cage free eggs and when they’re out eating, use their power. If they order a chef salad, and it has eggs that are prepared, send them back to the kitchen and tell them you don’t want them. There needs to be a boycott or some sort of effort to stop this.”

The call to action, participate in monthly meetings and contribute funds to WarrickRuined.



