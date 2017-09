Home Indiana Warrick Humane Society Closes To Public Due To Kennel Cough September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Warrick Humane Society has closed its doors to the public due to its dogs being treated for kennel cough. WHS made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday morning around 9:00.

Since kennel cough is an airborne illness and can be transmitted on people’s clothing, the facility is being closed to the public until further notice.

WHS will be closed to the public until further notice.

