Warrick County Upgrade Trail Head Officially Open

Upgrade Trail Head Officially Open May 11th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Warrick Trails welcomed community members to the new Upgrade Trail Head in Newburgh at an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The trail head features a shelter, picnic area, bike rack, parking, and a scenic walk along the lake.

President of Warrick Trails Steve Roelle says the organization hopes the Upgrade Trail Head will give people better access to safe options to get out and be active.

“These upgrades are just a fantastic addition to this facility,” says Roelle.

“This facility is apart of a bigger picture of what Warrick trails is trying to do. This trail head and this trail will connect to a five mile loop that we are putting in here into the county and our goal is to connect our parks, schools, our businesses, and our neighborhood’s.”

The path connecting the trail head to Friedman park is set to be complete in about a month.

