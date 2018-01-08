Home Indiana Warrick County Students Issue Petition to Keep School Program January 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It was a tense night at the Warrick County School Board meeting after students deliver a petition with close to 200 signatures. The school system is changing the accelerated learning program to allow third graders and remove those going into sixth grade.

That means some kids won’t get their full three years of advanced classes. Parents say they feel like their students’ voices are not being heard.

10-year-old Tanay Thakore started the petition. Thakore says it is important because they will need the three years for sixth grade excel.

Thakore, students and concerned parents hope their presentation Monday night will bring awareness to the issue.

The board took no action on the learning program.



Comments

comments