Warrick County Students Earn Perfect ACT Score

Two Castle High School students says it all depends on you to get the perfect score, and in their case, the perfect ACT.

Senior Satay Sanapati and Junior Hannah Beaven both took the standardized test once, and got a perfect score of 36.

“One of my friends reminded me of it,” says Sanapati, “And so I just checked it and I looked at it and gasped, and I started like shaking in class.”

These Castle High School students took separate paths to the same perfect ACT score.

“I thought I did well, but I was surprised that it was a 36,” says Beaven.

For each student study habits can be very different.

“I put in about two hours every week,” says Sanapati. “I made Sunday mornings my study time, and I would mainly do some practice problems and focus on the areas I was worse at.”

“I didn’t put a lot of time into test specific studying as I did just studying for my other classes,” says Beaven, “And that ended up translating really well into the test.”

The average score for Hoosier students on the ACT in 2017 was 22.6%.

Sanapati and Beaven say putting in the time, effort, and believing in yourself are keys to success.

“When I first did it I started at like a 25 or something which is still like fine, but it was definitely a lot lower than where I am now,” Sanapati says, “and so just know that if you put in the hours you can bring it up just know that it takes commitment and effort.”

“I am proud of my accomplishment, but at the same time I know that it is just a test score, and I would rather be remembered for my character,” Beaven says.

The students agree it is most important to give yourself the “perfect score”.

“Always do your best,” says Beaven, “no matter what it is, and remember that you are more than just a number, or one thing so try to be a well-rounded person and be a kind person, and ultimately that will get you whatever success you want.”

ACT.org says just point one percent of students who took the standardized test earned a perfect score.

