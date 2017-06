Warrick County passed the Innkeeper Tax Ordinance.

The ordinance means anyone who stays in a hotel, inn, motel or other lodging in Warrick County for fewer than 30 days would be taxed 5% of their bill.

Warrick County officials say the Innkeeper Tax will help attract more hotels to the area in hopes of bringing about $100,000 in tax revenue to the county.

70 other counties have this tax on the books, including Vanderburgh County.

