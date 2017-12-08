Home Indiana Warrick County Man Found Guilty Of Murder December 8th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

A Hamilton County, Florida, jury finds a Warrick County, Indiana, man guilty of murder.

Roy Stephens was on trial in connection with the death of his 22-day-old step-daughter. The child died during a family trip to Florida in 2014. The coroner says the child was intentionally starved to death.

Prosecutors have not released a specific motive for the crime, but they pointed out Stephens was not the biological father of the child. They say Stephens was incarcerated when his wife, Ruby, became pregnant. After Stephens was released, he and Ruby got back together.

A judge has sentenced Stephens to life in prison.

Ruby Stephens is scheduled to go on trial on similar charges in 2018.

