Warrick County Man Falls at Garden Of The Gods

A Newburgh, Indiana man is recovering following a fall at a popular southern Illinois hiking area Sunday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Settles,24, fell five feet at the Garden of the Gods around 4:30PM. Settles suffered a leg injury and had to be flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Saline County deputies, Saline County EMS, and Equality Fire Department responded to the scene.

Emergency crews remind folks traveling to the Garden of the Gods to wear appropriate shoes and clothing when visiting the area.

