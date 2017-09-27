Warrick County Man Faces Rape, Child Molestation Charges

A Warrick County man who is facing rape and child molesting charges makes his first appearance in court. 36-year-old Jonathon Greenwell is facing two counts of Child Molesting and one count of Rape.

Greenwell was arrested on Monday during an investigation into allegations of rape and child molestation.

Detectives began an investigation after receiving a report that a child was raped by Greenwell. They searched Greenwell’s home and interviewed the victim at Holly’s House in Evansville.

If convicted, Greenwell faces 20 to 40 years in the Department of Corrections and a maximum $10,000 fine.

Greenwell is being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

