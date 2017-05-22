Home Indiana Warrick County Jail set to Receive Inmates from Vanderburgh County May 22nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

The Warrick County Jail now joins a list of five other counties helping the Vanderburgh County Jail as it faces overcrowding issues.

The Warrick County Commissioners approve an agreement for the county jail to house some inmates from Vanderburgh County.

The Warrick County Jail is expected to receive eight female inmates. Across the US there are eight times as many woman incarcerated today than there were in 1980.

It’s a problem the Vanderburgh County Jail has also been dealing with.

“Our jail wasn’t built to handle 120 plus female inmates, we were maybe built to house 70 and now with this large number of female inmates, we don’t know where to put them,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. “you call other sheriff’s and they don’t know where to put them because they don’t have the space to house females.”

Sheriff Wedding also says his ideal solution to fix overcrowding would be to expand the jail.

