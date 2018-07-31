Warrick County House Fire Under Investigation

An overnight house fire in Warrick County is under investigation as to how it started.

Firefighters from Skelton and Boonville arrived after midnight to Caryl Reynolds house on SR 62 in Warrick County, where they began working to put out the flames.

Reynolds says she woke up the sound of the fire alarm, which is when she grabbed her dog and got out with only the clothes she had on. According to the Reynolds family, she has been to the hospital to be check for injuries.

Caryl says she lives with her grandson, though luckily he wasn’t home when the fire began.

We had a crew on scene when the fire reignited around 10:00AM. They say firefighters were working to extinguish the flames when they left the scene.

Officials say the cause of fire may be electrical but nothing has been confirmed.

