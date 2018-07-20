Warrick County Fair Continues Today and Tomorrow

The Warrick County fair continues today with a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy.

Rides for the fair will open at 5:00PM. Nightly armbands can be purchased for $20.00 for unlimited rides, or purchased for two dollars a piece.

The 4H dog show takes place at 9:00PM, and free live entertainment will be available at 7:00PM

The fair will continue until tomorrow, which is the night of the demolition derby that starts at 7:00PM

A full list of events and times for the Warrick County Fair can be viewed by clicking here.

