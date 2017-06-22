Home Indiana Evansville Warrick County Drug Bust Nets 8 Arrests, 4 Others Still at Large June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

A months-long investigation leads to eight drug arrests in Warrick County. The investigation was headed by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit. This drug round-up was focused on people accused of dealing methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription drugs.

These arrests have been made since Tuesday, June 20th after an investigation that lasted for several months.

The people arrested include Michael Hannon, of Folsomville, Tim Ballow, of Chandler, David Walden, of Boonville, Tammy Tanner, of Evansville, Sherry Houchin, of Tennyson, James Mosley, of Chandler, Kari Hilborn, of Lynnville, and Gretchen Cook, of Lynnville.

There are still four other people at large in connection to this drug round-up. Investigators are looking for Lori Pribble and Robert Hunt, both of Boonville, and Nicholas Alverez and Kristy Oglesby, both of Newburgh.

If you have information about these individuals, you are asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was helped with the round-up by officers from the Boonville and Newburgh Police Departments.

