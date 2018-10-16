Warrick County Courts Appoint New County Magistrate

Warrick County courts have made a new appointment for Warrick County Magistrate.

Evansville attorney Ben Alysworth will soon fill the position. Alysworth was selected from a list of 14 applicants to serve.

The magistrate seat will be open following the general election in November as current Warrick County Magistrate Amy Miskimen is running for the position of Warrick County Superior Court 2 Judge unopposed and will leave her current position.

Aylsworth is an associate at Bieskecker Dutkanych & Macer, LLC, in Evansville, where he handles civil, criminal, domestic and labor law cases. He was awarded a Juris Doctor degree in 2011 from the Indiana University McKinney School Law in Indianapolis.

The magistrate position is mostly assigned to misdemeanor, small claims, protective orders, paternity and child support collection cases. Aylsworth will be sworn into his new position on January 1, 2019.

