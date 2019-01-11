Warrick County Council Gives Broadband Project the Green Light

The Warrick County Council has voted 5 to 1, approving the Warrick County Advanced Broadband Project. The county plans to bring in Mainstream Fiber Networks to install about 100 miles of fiber optic line, helping provide broadband coverage in remote areas.

Some people in the targeted areas either rely on satellite internet or don’t have access at all.

Mainstream plans to invest part of the money while the county plans to use some Economic Development funds for the project, meaning the taxpayers won’t foot the bill.

Comments

comments